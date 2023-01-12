Chargers' Mike Williams Misses Practice Again Thursday
joecervenka
The Los Angeles Chargers could be without one of their biggest receiving threats on Saturday. Mike Williams missed practice for the third straight day ahead of LA’s wild-card game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, making his availability very much in doubt.
Williams was, of course, injured in the Bolts’ regular-season finale on Sunday. The imposing wideout injured his back in the second quarter of LA’s 31-28 loss to the Broncos in Denver. Williams was carted off the field and also needed help getting back to the team bus later that evening. If there is a silver lining, it is that his x-rays did come back negative.
The real rub in this situation is that the Chargers had nothing to play for on Sunday, having already been locked into the AFC’s number five seed. Head coach Brandon Staley is sure to hear some criticism for leaving most of his starters in all the way up until the fourth quarter, especially if Williams can’t suit up this weekend. Joey Bosa also injured his groin in the game but did return to practice this week.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers as -2.5-point favorites on the spread and -138 on the moneyline for Saturday night’s contest in Jacksonville.
