Chargers' Mike Williams won't Play Saturday vs. Jaguars

Mike Williams won’t play Saturday for the Los Angeles Chargers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a small non-surgical fracture in his back that was not found in initial X-ray and MRI. After Williams did not progress this week, further tests were ran that revealed the fracture, sources told ESPN. He is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 13, 2023

Williams suffered a fracture in his back during the meaningless game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 18. The big-play wideout is expected to be out of the lineup for at least 2-3 weeks. This means the Chargers would have to advance to at least the AFC Championship game to get Williams back in the lineup.

Head coach Brandon Staley has come under fire this week for playing his regulars as long as he did in that game versus the Broncos. The truth is, some coaches play their players the entire game even if it doesn’t mean anything; some play them only part of the game, and others do not at all.

The problem here would seem to be that even if you believe in playing your starters, you still need to realize that maybe someone with an injury history as extensive as Williams shouldn’t be playing at all. Staley will have quite a bit of explaining to do should the Bolts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.