Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Sued by Sister

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos, for alleged “misogynistic behavior and repeated breaches of fiduciary duty,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Kimberley A. Martin.

Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, for alleged misogynistic behavior and repeated breaches of fiduciary duty, per me and @ByKimberleyA. Lawsuit was filed today in California and calls for Dean Spanos to be removed as a co-trustee. pic.twitter.com/EYYMAnUjJv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2022

These accusations are undoubtedly alarming, and if there is a baseline of truth to them, it feels likely we will see further action taken against Spanos potentially by women within the workplace.

In a separate tweet, Schefter quoted Dea Spanos, who stated that her brothers Dean and Michael “believe to their cores that, regardless of what their parents intended and their wills specified, men are in charge and women should shut up.”

Spanos has been in a leadership role with the team since 1994 and was known to be at the forefront of the franchise’s relocation from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2015. This story will be one to watch as more details are released.

Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second-shortest odds to win the AFC West at +240, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.