Chargers Place Wide Receiver Mike Williams on COVID-19 IR

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Los Angeles Chargers have placed Mike Williams on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams and DB Chris Harris are not out for Sunday vs. the #Giants. Both were close contacts of Keenan Allen. Calls them “day-to-day.” So if they continue to test negatively, that can return before Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

Williams is considered day-to-day, with his status of playing in Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants in jeopardy. Williams is second on the Chargers’ receiving corps, responsible for 20% of the target share from quarterback Justin Herbert, last played in a 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 and was targeted seven times, catching five passes for 110 yards.

With Keenan Allen also placed on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve, expect wide receiver Jaylen Guyton to assume the lead receiver duties if Williams and Allen are ruled out. Guyton is responsible for 6% of the Chargers’ target share, targeted four times, catching four passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in the Week 13 win. Guyton is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel.

The Chargers are a 9.5-point home favorite against the New York Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43.5-point total.