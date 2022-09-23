Chargers QB Justin Herbert Misses Practice on Friday
David.Connelly1
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ari Meirov of PFF.
Big injury report for the #Chargers: QB Justin Herbert (ribs) did not practice and is questionable for Sunday vs. the #Jaguars. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and RT Trey Pipkins (foot) are also questionable, while CB JC Jackson (ankle) and C Corey Linsley (knee) are doubtful.
The line movement at multiple sportsbooks throughout the past few hours indicates that Herbert will be ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars. After starting on Friday as a seven-point favorite, the Chargers have plummeted to -3.5 throughout the afternoon. It feels more than likely that backup quarterback Chase Daniel will be under center this weekend which should make for a much closer matchup between these two AFC foes.
In two starts this season, Herbert is completing 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. Keep an eye out for an official designation on Herbert’s status over the next 48 hours.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
