04:37 PM, September 23, 2022

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Misses Practice on Friday

David.Connelly1 David.Connelly1

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ari Meirov of PFF.

The line movement at multiple sportsbooks throughout the past few hours indicates that Herbert will be ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars. After starting on Friday as a seven-point favorite, the Chargers have plummeted to -3.5 throughout the afternoon. It feels more than likely that backup quarterback Chase Daniel will be under center this weekend which should make for a much closer matchup between these two AFC foes.

In two starts this season, Herbert is completing 72 percent of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. Keep an eye out for an official designation on Herbert’s status over the next 48 hours.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.