Chargers QB Justin Herbert Praises WR Mike Williams
Paul Connor
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, tallying career highs in catches (76) and yards (1,146) while scoring nine touchdowns. Having established a connection with star quarterback Justin Herbert, Chargers brass prioritized keeping Williams in the fold, signing the 27-year-old to a three-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason.
Speaking Monday, Herbert praised the organization’s decision to bring back the big-bodied wideout, saying, “Mike Williams has been huge. He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be open. As special and as talented as he is as an athlete, he’s an even better teammate. For us to keep him around, I thought that was big for this franchise because he’s such a big part of our offense. Without him, we’re not the same team. It was really good to keep him.”
Playing in an explosive offense with an elite QB and re-signing with the Chargers was the best-case scenario for Williams’s fantasy value. Assuming he stays healthy, the former Clemson Tiger should be a solid WR2 with WR1 upside in all formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1600.
