Chargers QB Justin Herbert Questionable for Sunday

Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage, an injury that shouldn’t get worse but can be excruciating to play with. Herbert didn’t practice Friday after being limited in practice on Thursday. When your practice participation goes down, that is rarely a good sign and usually means you’re not going to play Sunday. Chase Daniel will start behind center if Herbert is unable to go.
Keenan Allen, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, is also questionable for this contest.
The news of Herbert likely missing this game has seen the Chargers drop to a 3.5-point favorite (-105) over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Chargers are -168 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
