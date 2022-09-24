Chargers QB Justin Herbert Questionable for Sunday

Justin Herbert could not practice Friday for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s official website reports.

thursday's chargers-jags injury report pic.twitter.com/n5GqMn9c57 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 22, 2022

Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage, an injury that shouldn’t get worse but can be excruciating to play with. Herbert didn’t practice Friday after being limited in practice on Thursday. When your practice participation goes down, that is rarely a good sign and usually means you’re not going to play Sunday. Chase Daniel will start behind center if Herbert is unable to go.

Keenan Allen, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, is also questionable for this contest.