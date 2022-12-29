Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Limited in Practice Thursday

Since the start of last season, Ekeler hasn’t missed any of Los Angeles’s 31 regular-season games. That’s incredibly rare for a running back with as much usage as he receives, but this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. The RB1 in fantasy football has been able to practice in a limited capacity over the past two weeks and should be fine for Sunday against the Rams. His practice status on Friday will be worth monitoring, but no panic yet out of those needing a big-time Ekeler performance to seal their fantasy championships.
In 2022, Ekeler has attempted 183 rushes for 759 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 15 starts. He has also hauled in 99 receptions on 119 targets for 647 yards and five receiving touchdowns on the season. If Ekeler can’t go, it’ll likely be Joshua Kelley’s backfield for the weekend.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.