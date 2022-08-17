Chargers RB Joshua Kelley the Favorite for Backup Duties

Popper said on Tuesday’s practice, “Kelley was the first running back to catch a pass in seven-on-seven. He was the first running back on the field in the opening 11-on-11 period. He got the second carry, behind Ekeler, in the second 11-on-11 period…And Kelley carried out of shotgun on the opening rep of the red zone 11-on-11 period.”
A fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2020, Kelley was widely expected to lose backup duties to rookie Isaiah Spiller. However, with Popper’s report, Kelley appears to be distancing himself from the former Aggies star.
Given Ekeler’s injury history and expectations of a lighter workload, the Chargers’ RB2 becomes an important role for fantasy purposes. As things stand, Kelley looks like the best bet and is worth selecting in the double-digit rounds. Spiller is also worth a late-round flier, hoping he eventually passes the former on the depth chart.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers holding the sixth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +1400.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.