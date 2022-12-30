Chargers S Derwin James Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Rams

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchuiller of the Los Angeles Times.

#Chargers say S Derwin James Jr. (concussion) is our for Sunday. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) December 30, 2022

James practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity which is a good sign. He is likely still in concussion protocol after the nasty hit he put on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin last week, which got him ejected. With the Chargers’ playoff spot already clinched, Sunday’s matchup with the Rams is virtually meaningless, so this could be out of precaution.

In 2022, James has 109 total tackles, five pass deflections, and four sacks in 13 starts. The 26-year-old earned his third Pro Bowl selection this season.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are 6.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.