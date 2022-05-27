Chargers Sign First-Round Pick OL Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed first-round pick and offensive lineman Zion Johnson to a rookie deal, per the team’s Twitter.

Johnson was an immovable force during his time at Boston College. He allowed just three sacks in 36 games over three seasons as an Eagle.

Now just five first-round picks remain unsigned, as Johnson was among the last in the class to put pen to paper. The Chargers ranked eighth in sacks allowed per game last season, but you can never have enough protection for a quarterback as good as Justin Herbert. The Chargers will be a trendy pick out of the AFC and may pose the most significant threat the Kansas Chiefs have seen within their division during the Patrick Mahomes era.

Los Angeles Chargers AFC West Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second-shortest odds to win the AFC West at +240, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.