Chargers vs. Browns: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Chargers (-132) vs. Browns (+106) Moneyline Pick

It hasn’t been a good time for the Los Angeles Chargers when they’ve had to travel to the East Coast and play games at what would be 10:00 AM on the West Coast. That certainly has the potential to continue on Sunday, especially with the Chargers again without their safety blanket on offense, Keenan Allen.

Justin Herbert has been impressive early on this year, leading the NFL in passing yards with 1250 through Week 4. Even without his favorite target, Herbert leaned on Austin Ekeler, who broke out against the Houston Texans for 109 yards from scrimmage, along with a trio of touchdowns.

The Chargers and Browns enter this matchup with a 2-2 record, meaning there’s some early urgency for a game that could impact the AFC playoff picture down the stretch. Cleveland is clearly looking to stay afloat and in the conversation until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. The Chargers are looking to live up to their lofty expectations as the Super Bowl contenders they entered the season as.

With the injuries the Chargers currently have on defense and their inability to get their ground game going with concerns on the O-line, the Browns offer a nice value play on the moneyline as home underdogs at +106.

Best Bet: Browns moneyline (+106)

Chargers vs. Browns Pick on the Total: 47.5 (O-105, U-115)

Looking at what has transpired with the Browns regarding totals this season, the over has hit in three-of-four matchups throughout September.

In addition, these two teams had a wild shootout last season, which saw them combine for 89 points. Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler had big games for the Chargers in that matchup, while Nick Chubb and David Njoku stole the show for the Browns in the losing effort. All four of these weapons on offense will be suiting up again on Sunday, meaning there could once again be offensive fireworks.

In saying that, it’s unlikely we’ll be treated to another back-and-forth offensive affair like we witnessed in 2021. Still, there’s certainly the potential for the Browns to continue finding success on the ground and for Herbert and the Chargers to respond through the air.

Jacoby Brissett has done everything asked of him on offense, but it’s hard to see a shootout being an ideal setting for him. The Browns’ offensive line has been a considerable strength early on, and without Joey Bosa on the field for the Chargers and their pass rush, don’t be surprised if Cleveland’s run game is the story on Sunday.

The Chargers currently rank in the basement in rushing yards per game, and for a team that likes to use Ekeler as a focal point, don’t be surprised if they try and get the ground game going early and often. If the Chargers have any hopes of competing in the daunting AFC, the ground game needs to be fixed, and this is a solid get right spot for their program.

With that in mind, in addition to the Browns being more effective against the pass, expect a physical battle in the trenches and for the total to go under the number.

The total for this matchup opened at 49.5 and dropped all the way to 46.5 before landing at 47.5 on Saturday afternoon. We’re banking that this week’s drop in the total means something and looking south of the number this weekend.

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-115)

Game Pick: Browns 23, Chargers 20

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.