Chargers vs. Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 16 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 16 in a game they must have to keep pace in a torrent AFC Wild Card race. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Chargers vs. Texans Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Houston Texans (3-11)

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Chargers vs. Texans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chargers -500 | Texans +385

Spread: Chargers -10.5 (-110) | Texans +10.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chargers +3200 | Texans N/A

Chargers vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles Chargers -10.5

Chargers vs. Texans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Chargers enter this matchup as heavy favorites and with good reason. Los Angeles is averaging 5.9 yards per play, good for fifth in the league as quarterback Justin Herbert is making the sophomore leap most of the league expected in 2021. As for Houston, rookie Davis Mills will get the start in this one with an offense that is notching just 4.5 yards per play, the worst in the NFL. The Chargers often show up in this type of spot as they have not lost to a team with a losing record all season long. It’s such a hefty number to lay, but the differences between these offenses are so astronomical that it’s impossible to find any reasoning in backing the Texans in this spot. They may hang around early on, but look for the Chargers to pull away and get a double-digit victory in a game they must have. Take Los Angeles to cover this number on the road in Week 16.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.