Chargers WR Keenan Allen (Hamstring) 'Unlikely' for Week 2
Paul Connor
Two of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks square off Thursday night as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to battle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Unfortunately, the former will likely be without the services of his number one receiver.
#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs, but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars, two full weeks after the injury.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Chargers wideout Keenan Allen is ‘unlikely’ to play due to a hamstring injury. Allen suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return, finishing with a team-leading 66 yards on four catches.
However, if there is a silver lining, the issue is not considered long-term, and the 30-year-old could conceivably return for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Allen sidelined, Mike Williams is a prime bounce-back candidate after recording a measly ten yards on two receptions in Week 1, while fellow wideouts Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter are in the flex conversation.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +160 on the moneyline.
