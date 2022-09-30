Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

Chargers ruled out WR Keenan Allen for Sunday’s game against the Texans due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.

In one game this season, Allen made four receptions on four targets for 66 yards. With the 30-year-old unable to go, expect a heavy target share yet again for Mike Williams and an uptick for Josh Palmer.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are 5.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.