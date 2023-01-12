Chargers WR Mike Williams Questionable Saturday vs. Jaguars

Williams did not practice in any capacity this week, making him a serious long shot for Saturday night, especially with a shortened week. The tandem of Williams and Keenan Allen continues to show their unfortunate fragility, as this will now be the 11th combined missed game between the two of them this season. Keep an eye out for an update on his status on Friday and into Saturday, but it’s trending toward a no-go for the 28-year-old this weekend.
In 2022, Williams has made 63 receptions on 93 targets for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts. If he is unable to go, the Chargers will need either Joshua Palmer or DeAndre Carter to step up in a big way to advance to the divisional round.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
