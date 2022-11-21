Chargers WR Mike Williams's Ankle Sprain is Not Significant

The ankle sprain suffered by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is not considered significant, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

WR Mike Williams had a "re-aggravation" of his high ankle sprain last night, per Brandon Staley. Staley said team will "find out a lot more in the next couple days" but it is not considered "a significant re-injury." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 21, 2022

Williams reinjured the same ankle that forced him to miss the previous two games after just six offensive snaps in Sunday’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Brandon Staley added that the team would “find out a lot more in the next couple of days,” so this will be something to keep an eye on throughout the week. The Chargers will hit the road and take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

In 2022, Williams has 38 receptions on 60 targets for 510 yards and three touchdowns in eight starts. If he can’t go on Sunday, expect Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer to be Justin Herbert’s go-to targets in Week 12.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, with the total set at 48, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.