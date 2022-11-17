Chargers WRs Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Practice Thursday

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) practiced on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Somewhere, Justin Herbert is grinning from ear to ear right now. The Chargers have been without their top two pass-catchers for two straight weeks but could be getting both back all at once. They’ll certainly need it as they host the Kansas City Chiefs and their high-flying offense on Sunday.

In 2022, Allen has made six receptions for 77 yards in two games this season. As for Williams, has hauled in 37 receptions on 59 targets for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven starts this year. If they can both go, expect Josh Palmer and Gerald Everett to see serious downticks in their target shares.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.