Charges Dropped Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

The 23-year-old was arrested three weeks ago following a dispute with the mother of his child. Jeudy served one night in jail and was ultimately charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. The woman involved said she never felt threatened or harmed.
Following a promising rookie campaign, Jeudy was limited to ten games last season due to a sprained ankle. Plagued by poor quarterback play, the former Alabama standout recorded 38 catches for 467 scoreless yards.
Despite the drop in production, Jeudy is in a much better situation following Denver’s acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson at the helm, the 2020 first-rounder could be in for a breakout season and should push for WR2 numbers in fantasy football leagues, with the potential for more, health permitting.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos holding the third-best AFC West odds at +260.
