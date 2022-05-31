Charges Dropped Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy can now turn his attention solely to football.

According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, all charges against Jeudy stemming from a family matter have been dropped.

The 23-year-old was arrested three weeks ago following a dispute with the mother of his child. Jeudy served one night in jail and was ultimately charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. The woman involved said she never felt threatened or harmed.

Following a promising rookie campaign, Jeudy was limited to ten games last season due to a sprained ankle. Plagued by poor quarterback play, the former Alabama standout recorded 38 catches for 467 scoreless yards.

Despite the drop in production, Jeudy is in a much better situation following Denver’s acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson at the helm, the 2020 first-rounder could be in for a breakout season and should push for WR2 numbers in fantasy football leagues, with the potential for more, health permitting.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos holding the third-best AFC West odds at +260.