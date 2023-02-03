Drafted No. 49 in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool has been trying to establish himself as a significant threat in the passing game.

Chase Claypool Salary

The Chicago Bears wideout is still on his first contract after being selected in the 2020 draft. Out of Notre Dame, Claypool signed a four-year, $6,616,625 deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was eventually traded to the Chicago Bears at the 2022 trade deadline. The deal included a $2,372,092 signing bonus, with $3,282,848 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $1,654,156.

His deal is not fully guaranteed, and there’s no fifth-year option attached to it.

In 2023, the Bears wide receiver will have a base salary of $2,992,000.

Chase Claypool Cap Hit

The 24-year-old will carry a cap hit of $1,823,004 in 2023.

Chase Claypool Potential Extension

Claypool put together a standout rookie season for the Steelers, compiling the best statistical season of his three years in the NFL. Claypool tallied 873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 but hasn’t been able to repeat that success in the end zone over the next two seasons, where he combined for just three total touchdowns. Claypool fell out of favor in Pittsburgh because of their wide receiver depth and was moved to Chicago.

With some question marks about Claypool’s consistency, he will have to prove he can be an impactful receiving threat with the Bears. He couldn’t do that down the stretch, but the Bears paid a hefty price to acquire him and see him as part of the solution. What happens with Claypool could depend on what he brings in 2023. If he puts up numbers as he did in his rookie season, that will raise his annual value. As of now, it’s hard to see him getting more than a multi-year deal worth around seven million per season.