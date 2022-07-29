Chicago Bears 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Following a 6-11 campaign, the Chicago Bears enter 2022 under new leadership and looking towards the future in what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild.

Chicago parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace immediately after the 2021 season. Replacing Nagy is former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, while 36-year-old Ryan Poles takes over in the front office.

Eberflus, alongside new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, is tasked with getting the most out of sophomore quarterback Justin Fields, who is coming off an uninspiring rookie campaign. How Fields progresses in Year 2, despite the lack of talent surrounding him, will undoubtedly be the most significant talking point of the Bears’ season.

At -145 odds to go under 6.5 wins, expectations are rightfully low for a Bears squad that is essentially starting from scratch.

In what is likely to be a long year in the Windy City, here are Chicago’s 2022 regular season opponents.

Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Sophomore quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance headline Chicago’s regular season/home opener.

Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

To echo the words of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have owned the Bears, going 12-2 since 2015, including winning the past six meetings.

Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bears won’t have many opportunities for victories in 2022, but this contest is one of Chicago’s most winnable games.

Week 4 @ New York Giants

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Chicago aims for its fifth straight victory against a Giants squad that is expected to improve under new head coach Brian Daboll.

Week 5 @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bears were swept by Minnesota last season, Chicago’s offense being held below 20 points in both contests. Points could be hard to come by once again for Fields and company as the Vikings made several key additions defensively, including former Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 2022 rookies Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr.

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders

Date: Thursday, October 13

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The first of two straight primetime games for the Bears comes against Washington and its new starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who is 3-0 lifetime against Chicago.

Week 7 @ New England Patriots

Date: Monday, October 24

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Another battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks as Justin Fields squares off with New England’s Mac Jones.

The Bears have dropped the past six meetings to the Pats, albeit all of those came with Tom Brady under center.

Week 8 @ Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Cowboys parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, in addition to losing La’el Collins and Randy Gregory to free agency. Still, it’s difficult imagining the Bears pulling off the upset against the reigning NFC East champs.

Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bears welcome Tyreek Hill and the new-look Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field. Chicago’s defense ranked second last season in passing yards allowed but will have its hands full containing the speed of both Hill and his running mate, Jaylen Waddle.

Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit will look much different than the team Chicago swept last season, with rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams and former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark in the fold.

Week 11 @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

A matchup between two rebuilding sides that could get ugly at times.

Week 12 @ New York Jets

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

A third-such battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks as Fields battles Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, who head in 2022 with renewed optimism following a strong offseason.

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Chicago’s last home victory against the Packers came in December of 2018.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Bears fans do not have fond memories of games against Philly (double-doink anyone?). Nevertheless, a matchup of dual-threat quarterbacks in Fields and Jalen Hurts should be intriguing.

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Chicago hosts the high-powered Bills for the first time since 2014. Josh Allen and company will be on a mission following last season’s heartbreaking AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 17 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Bears squeaked out a 16-14 victory in Detroit last season. Fields missed that contest due to injury, making this his first-ever start in Motown City.

Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Matt Eberflus’s squad will likely play for pride (and a better draft spot) in the regular season finale.