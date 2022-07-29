Chicago Bears 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
Paul Connor
Following a 6-11 campaign, the Chicago Bears enter 2022 under new leadership and looking towards the future in what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild.
Chicago parted ways with head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace immediately after the 2021 season. Replacing Nagy is former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, while 36-year-old Ryan Poles takes over in the front office.
Eberflus, alongside new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, is tasked with getting the most out of sophomore quarterback Justin Fields, who is coming off an uninspiring rookie campaign. How Fields progresses in Year 2, despite the lack of talent surrounding him, will undoubtedly be the most significant talking point of the Bears’ season.
At -145 odds to go under 6.5 wins, expectations are rightfully low for a Bears squad that is essentially starting from scratch.
In what is likely to be a long year in the Windy City, here are Chicago’s 2022 regular season opponents.
To echo the words of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have owned the Bears, going 12-2 since 2015, including winning the past six meetings.
Week 3 vs. Houston Texans
Date: Sunday, September 25 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bears won’t have many opportunities for victories in 2022, but this contest is one of Chicago’s most winnable games.
Week 4 @ New York Giants
Date: Sunday, October 2 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Chicago aims for its fifth straight victory against a Giants squad that is expected to improve under new head coach Brian Daboll.
Week 5 @ Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, October 9 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bears were swept by Minnesota last season, Chicago’s offense being held below 20 points in both contests. Points could be hard to come by once again for Fields and company as the Vikings made several key additions defensively, including former Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 2022 rookies Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr.
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders
Date: Thursday, October 13 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
The first of two straight primetime games for the Bears comes against Washington and its new starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who is 3-0 lifetime against Chicago.
Week 7 @ New England Patriots
Date: Monday, October 24 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Another battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks as Justin Fields squares off with New England’s Mac Jones.
The Bears have dropped the past six meetings to the Pats, albeit all of those came with Tom Brady under center.
Week 8 @ Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, October 30 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Cowboys parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, in addition to losing La’el Collins and Randy Gregory to free agency. Still, it’s difficult imagining the Bears pulling off the upset against the reigning NFC East champs.
Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins
Date: Sunday, November 6 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bears welcome Tyreek Hill and the new-look Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field. Chicago’s defense ranked second last season in passing yards allowed but will have its hands full containing the speed of both Hill and his running mate, Jaylen Waddle.
Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, November 13 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Detroit will look much different than the team Chicago swept last season, with rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams and former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark in the fold.
Week 11 @ Atlanta Falcons
Date: Sunday, November 20 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
A matchup between two rebuilding sides that could get ugly at times.
Week 12 @ New York Jets
Date: Sunday, November 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
A third-such battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks as Fields battles Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, who head in 2022 with renewed optimism following a strong offseason.
Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, December 4 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Chicago’s last home victory against the Packers came in December of 2018.
Week 14 BYE
Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date: Sunday, December 18 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Bears fans do not have fond memories of games against Philly (double-doink anyone?). Nevertheless, a matchup of dual-threat quarterbacks in Fields and Jalen Hurts should be intriguing.
Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills
Date: Saturday, December 24 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Chicago hosts the high-powered Bills for the first time since 2014. Josh Allen and company will be on a mission following last season’s heartbreaking AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Week 17 @ Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, January 1 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
The Bears squeaked out a 16-14 victory in Detroit last season. Fields missed that contest due to injury, making this his first-ever start in Motown City.
Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, January 8 Time: TBD
Matt Eberflus’s squad will likely play for pride (and a better draft spot) in the regular season finale.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.