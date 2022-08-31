Chicago Bears Claim OL Alex Leatherwood off Waivers
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, the Chicago Bears have claimed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers.
The 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Leatherwood was released by the Raiders during Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline after failing to show improvement in a disastrous rookie campaign. Making starts at both the left tackle and right guard position, the 23-year-old was penalized 14 times and allowed 65 QB pressures in 17 games last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Despite Leatherwood’s struggles, the move makes sense for a rebuilding Bears squad that currently boasts one of the league’s worst offensive lines. The former Alabama standout provides the team additional depth up front and could wind up pushing starter Teven Jenkins for snaps at right guard, who has endured his own struggles during his brief NFL career.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bears at +240 on the moneyline for Week 1’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.