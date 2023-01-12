Chicago Bears Hiring Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as President, CEO

According to ESPN.com, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next President and CEO.

Warren replaces Ted Phillips, who announced his retirement following a 40-year run with the historic franchise.

The 59-year-old was hired by the Big Ten in 2020, becoming the first-ever Black commissioner of a Power Five conference. Under Warren’s leadership, the Big Ten lured USC and UCLA away from the Pac-12 and negotiated a seven-year media rights deal with Fox, CBS, and NBC, worth approximately 1.2 billion annually.

Before he arrived in the Big Ten, Warren spent 22 years in NFL front offices, most recently serving as the chief operating officer for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2019.

In Chicago, Warren takes over a Bears team amid a rebuild and holds the first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

