Chicago Bears to Trade No. 1 Overall Pick?

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Chicago Bears will try and trade the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Albert Breer thinks the Bears will look at QB’s and if they don’t fall in love trade the 1st pick and have a chance to draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in 2024 if Fields doesn’t prove he’s the guy next season. 👀👀
“My sense is they’re going to move forward with Justin Fields and try to trade the first pick,” said Breer, adding that Bears brass “feels strongly” about the former Ohio State standout. “There wasn’t enough around Justin to get a clean evaluation on him [in 2022]. Things are trending for Justin being the Bears quarterback in 2023, with a lot riding on the line then.”
Fields flashed significant upside this past season, particularly on the ground, rushing for 1,143 yards, the second-most by a quarterback in NFL history. While the 23-year-old ranked just 28th in completion rate over expected, he was surrounded by arguably the worst supporting cast in football, not to mention a porous offensive line.
With several teams needing a QB, Chicago could be better off parting ways with the No. 1 selection to stockpile picks.
