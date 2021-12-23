Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 26

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +240 | Seahawks -295

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Total: 43.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears N/A | Seahawks +100000

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Seahawks -6.5

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis, and Picks

Sunday’s meeting between the Bears and Seahawks will be between two very underwhelming teams. The Bears sit at just 4-10 on the season and have been quite an eyesore to watch each week, while the Seahawks have struggled to find much of any success at just 5-9.

The Seahawks still grade out at a respectable 17th in DVOA, while the Bears are down at 24th. Russell Wilson hasn’t been able to fully display his top-shelf talent thus far in 2021, but he’s still a clear notch above Justin Fields at this point.

A look through the Bears’ wins gives us an idea of who this team is. They’ve beaten the Lions twice, the Raiders, and the Bengals. Gaining 5.4 net yards per pass attempt simply isn’t conducive to winning football games in the year 2021. Matt Nagy has done everything possible to have his name firmly entrenched on the hot seat, and he’ll need to prove a lot more before he gets out of our bad graces.

The Seahawks may be out of the playoff hunt after Monday’s loss to the Rams, but they’re still the deserving favorite in this matchup. A questionable pass interference call played a large role in that loss to a very good Rams team. They were right in that ball game despite the eventual ten-point loss, and it’s simply difficult to imagine the Bears hanging tight like that with a team of the Rams’ caliber.

We’ll take the Seahawks and hope the Bears’ misery continues.

