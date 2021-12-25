Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Game Information

Chicago Bears (6-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Stadium: Lumen Field

TV Coverage: FOX

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +250 | Seahawks -310

Spread: Bears +6.5 (-105) | Seahawks -6.5 (-115)

Total: 41.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Bears NA | Seahawks +100000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bears 24.5% | Seahawks 75.5%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Seahawks – 3.5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating – 0 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 4.5 star

Check Out the SportsGrid Betting Model For Live Odds and Predictions on Updated Odds

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks News and Notes

Coming off a short week, the Chicago Bears travel west to face off against the Seattle Seahawks, who also look to bounce back after a Tuesday night 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago announced Friday veteran quarterback Nick Foles would assume starting duties in place of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Ranked as one of the worst offenses (23rd per PFF), the Bears will turn to Foles, who last started as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. With Justin Fields starting most games this season, the Bears have used a more balanced approach to their offense, calling. 56%/44% pass-to-run play calling ratio, calling a play every 26 seconds, which is among one of the slower paces in the league (per RotoViz). Seattle looks to have a tough time defending the pass, ranking 27th in pass DVOA (per Football Outsiders), which may lend itself to Foles and his ability to move the ball through the air, averaging 30 pass attempts per game in his career. As a 6.5-point underdog, also look for the Bear to potentially increase their passing cadence, likely involving wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Since Week 12, Kmet has seen at least five targets per game, averaging 10 yards per reception, including a nine-target performance in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week, catching six passes for 71 yards.

This season, on the road, the Bears are 2-5 against-the-spread, also posting a 2-5 record outright.

For Seattle, the offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson has had a less-than-ideal season, posting a 5-9 record. Depending on the arm of Wilson, the Seahawks run a 60%/40% pass-to-run play calling ratio, calling a play every 25 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest in the league. Ranked 22nd in pass DVOA, the Chicago defense should give Wilson few problems, even with a concentrated receiving corps of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, responsible for 52% of the Seahawks’ target share. The Seahawks should easily grab the win at home despite a lack of offensive production lately. This season, Seattle is 3-3 against-the-spread, posting a 2-4 record outright.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.