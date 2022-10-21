Chiefs-49ers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In what has the potential to be the game of the week, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit the San Francisco 49ers from Levi’s Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs (-136) vs. San Francisco 49ers (+116) Total: 48.5 (O -114, U -106)

Even though both teams are coming off losses, there’s plenty to like about their trajectories. It’s not hard to see each team in the Super Bowl picture, especially considering the 49ers’ overnight blockbuster trade to acquire Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. It’s unknown if the star running back will be in uniform for this contest with a quick turnaround for this game on Sunday, but it’s still noteworthy when looking toward what the 49ers can accomplish. There hasn’t been a lot of consistency with their ground game because of injuries, and the hope is that the former Panthers running back changes that.

The 49ers are a very run-heavy football team, and the Chiefs are explosive on offense, which should make for an interesting game. The 49ers have a strong defense, giving Patrick Mahomes a second straight challenging outing after dropping a contest to the Buffalo Bills last week. You can expect the 49ers to try and pressure Mahomes early and often, knowing that’s what’s typically made the young quarterback struggle.

It’s not often you see the 49ers enter a matchup as home underdogs, but you can certainly see why with the Chiefs coming to town. The visitors are currently listed at -136 on the moneyline, while the 49ers are sitting at +116. In addition, the Chiefs are also listed as -2.5 favorites on the spread.

Kansas City is coming off a loss, and it’s not often they lose back-t0-back games. The same can be applied to the 49ers, but the Chiefs have had a better track record of late. The 49ers have the recipe to make the Chiefs struggle, and there’s value in them bouncing back at home.

Best Bet: 49ers moneyline (+116)

The Chiefs and 49ers have one of the highest totals of the week, which is set at 48.5. What’s compelling is that the Chiefs boast the highest-scoring offense in the NFL, while the 49ers are listed in the league’s bottom half. Still, the same thing can be said in reverse, with the 49ers allowing the second-lowest number of points through six weeks while the Chiefs are in the bottom half of that category. This should make for an interesting matchup, but there’s likely more value with the home side. The 49ers should control the clock on Sunday, leading us to the under 48.5 at -106.

Best Bet: Under 48.5 (-106)

Game Pick: 49ers 25, Chiefs 22