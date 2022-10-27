Chiefs Acquire WR Kadarius Toney from Giants

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon at his disposal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Giants’ first-round selection in the 2021 draft, Toney, has been sidelined since Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Injuries were common during the 23-year-old’s time in New York, as Toney appeared in just 12 of a possible 24 games. That said, the former Florida standout has showcased big-play ability when active, ranking eighth in YAC/REC and 11th in YPRR his rookie campaign. Toney’s best performance that season came against the Dallas Cowboys, where he tallied ten catches for 189 yards.

Reportedly close to 100% healthy and playing with one of the best quarterbacks in the game, Toney is in an ideal situation to get his career back on track. The Alabama native and his 4.38 wheels should be given every opportunity to earn a starting role and makes for a potentially exciting mid-season addition in fantasy leagues (if available).

