Chiefs and Eagles to Meet in Super Bowl LVII

The matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set, and it will be the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City edged the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on a 45-yard game-winning field goal by kicker Harrison Butker. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, playing through a high-ankle sprain, completed 29-of-43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, adding a crucial five-yard scramble on his final play from scrimmage as KC returns to the big game for the third time in the past four years.

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” said Mahomes. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win.”

In the NFC Championship, the Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to advance to their first Super Bowl since winning it in 2018. San Francisco lost both quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson to injury, but that should not overshadow what was yet another dominant performance by Nick Sirianni’s squad.

“This is something you dream about your whole life,” said Sirianni. “Like I said to the guys, we’ve all been dreaming about it, whether you were dreaming about it when you were two, ten, 14, 18, or when you got in the NFL, this is something we all dream about, and we get to do it because we did it better than anybody else in the NFC this year. It’s pretty special. Fans were awesome.”

Philadelphia has opened as a -1.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Arizona.