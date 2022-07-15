Chiefs and OT Orlando Brown Fail to Agree on New Contract

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs and franchise player, star-left tackle Orlando Brown, failed to come to terms on a new long-term contract.

#Chiefs franchise-tagged OT Orlando Brown Jr.’s agent, Michael Portner, tells me the sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal. KC offered Brown the highest signing bonus and APY on 6-year deal, but Brown’s team decided there wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 15, 2022

Per Brown’s agent Michael Portner, “There wasn’t enough security over the life of the deal. We got really close. We are dealing with the Chiefs, and we understand their position as well. I’m not gonna let athletes sign a flashy contract without the substance or security there.”

The question is whether Brown, who has yet to sign his $16.6M franchise tag, suits up in 2022. Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, the 26-year-old helped solidify Kansas City’s offensive line, which struggled to protect superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2020. Brown’s potential absence would be a significant blow to a Chiefs team with Super Bowl aspirations and who will be adjusting to life without former star-wideout Tyreek Hill.

