Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce Agree to Adjusted Contract

Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million extension in 2020, but the guarantees on the deal run out after this year.
It’s a much-deserved bump financially for one of the game’s all-time great tight ends. Fellow star tight end George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers said in May that Kelce and his $14.25 million in annual salary “boggles the mind,” effectively calling on Chiefs’ management to further reward one of the best players in franchise history.
Kelce is coming off another productive season in 2021, racking up 92 catches for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his sixth-consecutive year with 1,000 or more yards receiving, a record for a tight end.
Yet to show any signs of physical decline, Kelce shapes up to be amongst the best at his position in 2022, both in fantasy and reality.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl odds at +950.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.