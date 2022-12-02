Chiefs-Bengals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs (-132) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (+112) Total: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

Last season, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs during the postseason on the way to their surprise run to the Super Bowl, which has to have left a sour taste in Patrick Mahomes’s and the Chiefs’ mouths. These teams should again be in the mix to win the AFC, with Kansas City sitting tied with the Buffalo Bills as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. The Bengals are coming off a big victory over the Tennessee Titans and currently occupy the sixth seed in the AFC, while the Chiefs are 9-2 with their sights set on the top seed.

The Chiefs are listed as 2.5-point road favorites while being -132 favorites on the moneyline. Kansas City has won five straight, while Cincinnati has won three in a row, going 4-1 over its last five. If the Bengals don’t catch the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, it’s reasonable that these two collide again in the Divisional Round.

Neither team is afraid to air the ball out, which should be evident when the two high-scoring offenses take the field. The Bengals expect to have Ja’Marr Chase back for this matchup, but keep an eye on his practice status ahead of the game. If Chase is healthy, he should play a significant factor, considering he’s caught 17 balls for 320 yards and four touchdowns in two games against Kansas City. Even with the Bengals’ offensive weapons, the Chiefs can match them with Mahomes geared up for the challenge. These teams are relatively evenly matched, but the Chiefs are trending better, so it’s hard to fade their moneyline price of -132.

This game features the highest projected total of Week 13, with the Bengals and Chiefs listed at 52.5. The teams met twice in January last season, with the two games seeing 51 and 65 points scored. The regular season matchup was the higher-scoring of the two, which isn’t surprising. Even though we expect Chase to suit up, there are still several dangerous assets on the Bengals’ offense, so his status shouldn’t entirely hinder your opinion of them. Mahomes and Joe Burrow will be neck-and-neck as two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for the next decade, so you know both will want to make another statement in this star-studded affair. As a result, there’s definite value in looking towards the over 52.5 at -110. Expect a shootout between these AFC foes.

