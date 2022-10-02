Chiefs-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER OPTIONS:

Patrick Mahomes is at the top of the board for projected points while being the most expensive option on the board. We currently have him projected to come in under-owned, and he has the stacking options to back up a play with him at the multiplier. The Chiefs’ offense has not been overly concentrated to start the season, making a Mahomes multiplier much more feasible for optimal upside.

Tom Brady looks to be getting all of his weapons back for tonight’s contest which will make this Buccaneers’ offense very well spread out. It is unlikely for one of his receivers to run away with an obscene target share, so taking Brady at the multiplier opens you up to plenty of stacking options.

Travis Kelce is the highest projected non-quarterback on this slate, and for good reason. He has the highest upside, as he could easily eclipse double-digit targets. We know his rapport with Mahomes, so if this becomes a tight game that it anticipates, then Mahomes will look for Kelce on every play. If you don’t look to put him in your multiplier spot, make him a popular stacking option in your Mahomes lineups.

Leonard Fournette will be the workhorse back for the Buccaneers, who has eclipsed 20 carries in two of the first three games. He also is a factor in the passing game, giving us added value. Fournette is expected to be one of the more popular multiplier plays, so given his concrete dual-threat role, it is worth considering him in this spot.

FLEX TARGETS:

Kansas City’s backfield will be going up against one of football’s best rush defenses, as we already have enough questions about its viability. We know the Chiefs want to avoid running the ball as much as they can, so that is why Isiah Pacheco is the only back to have eclipsed double-digit carries in a game when he did it in a blowout. Jerick McKinnon is projected as the RB2, but he has overtaken Clyde Edwards-Helaire in snap% through three games. We’ve relied on CEH’s receiving upside, which has proved beneficial but don’t write off McKinnon’s pass-catching abilities either. At $4600, while seeing leverage, McKinnon could be a strong play as he could lead the KC backfield in touches.

Tampa Bay is looking to get their entire receiving corp back on the field tonight. Given that Mike Evans looks to be the only fully healthy Bucs’ wide receiver, look to pounce on the likelihood that Evans comes in under-owned. He has the red-zone upside that we rely on in showdown slates. Chris Godwin has always proved to be a valuable play, and he could easily break his $8400 price as one of Brady’s favorite targets. Apparently, Julio Jones could have played last week, so he now appears to be fully healthy, which could make him a significant factor in this offense like we saw in Week 1 with his $6600 salary.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been targeted eight times in two of the three games this season which would be enough volume to turn optimal. At $7000, he could be a significant factor, especially if Marques Valdez-Scantling can’t go. Mecole Hardman is another guy who has the home-run ability downfield that could step up if MVS were to be ruled out.

Rachaad White, at $600, has the makings of a popular play as the Bucs’ RB2, but his volume has been minimal through three games. He probably will only see a couple of carries on the high-end without a real pass-catching potential. You’d be better off looking at the Chiefs for minimally priced plays. Justin Watson, at $800, is the Chiefs’ fourth receiver who is on the field for about a quarter of the Chiefs snaps and already broke a showdown slate once this year. Noah Gray, at $1600, is on the field for nearly half of the Chiefs’ snaps, and he has seen seven targets through three games. We know how backup tight ends play out on Showdown!