Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed in Concussion Protocol

Sneed left in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals and never returned after being diagnosed with a concussion. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed his placement in concussion protocol and added that the team would “see how he does” leading up to the Super Bowl. Thankfully for Sneed, he will have two weeks to clear protocol before the big game.
This season, Sneed has three interceptions, three forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and 108 total tackles in 17 starts. If he cannot play in the Super Bowl, look for rookie Jaylen Watson to be called upon to step up in the big spot.
Super Bowl LVII Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
