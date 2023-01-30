Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed in Concussion Protocol

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is currently in concussion protocol, per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News.

Reid says "we'll see how he does" when asked about #Chiefs L'Jarius Sneed, who is in concussion protocol. "If he can be back, he'll be back" — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 30, 2023

Sneed left in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals and never returned after being diagnosed with a concussion. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed his placement in concussion protocol and added that the team would “see how he does” leading up to the Super Bowl. Thankfully for Sneed, he will have two weeks to clear protocol before the big game.

This season, Sneed has three interceptions, three forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and 108 total tackles in 17 starts. If he cannot play in the Super Bowl, look for rookie Jaylen Watson to be called upon to step up in the big spot.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.