Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire Misses Friday’s Practice

Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reports that Chiefs running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wasn’t spotted at Friday’s practice. This would be the second straight missed practice for Edwards-Helaire after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Just leaving Chiefs practice. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is not here during the portion open to the media. Did not spot Frank Clark, either, but we were only out there for a few minutes. We’ll see what if he pops up on the injury report. Andy Reid talks at 1 pm. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 14, 2022

The second-year running back is battling a shoulder injury that kept him out of the final two games of the regular season. However, Edwards-Helaire isn’t the only Chiefs running back restricted at practice. Darrel Williams is also currently nursing a toe injury. Williams was a limited participant in both days of practice this week.

If neither Edwards-Helaire nor Williams can play on Sunday, the Chiefs will likely turn to Derrick Gore in Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Steelers. Gore is getting his first taste of NFL action despite being 27 years old. The rookie’s logged 51 carries for 256 yards this season, including two touchdowns.

It’ll be interesting to see if the injuries at running back affect Kansas City’s game plan on Sunday. The Chiefs may utilize more of a passing game early on to get their offense going. Although Kansas City’s currently as high as a 13-point home favorite, sharp bettors are taking the points with the road underdogs.

