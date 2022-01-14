Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire OUT Saturday Vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn't practice for Chiefs today for second straight day. He will not play for Chiefs on Sunday — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 14, 2022

This will be the third consecutive game Edwards-Helaire has missed with the shoulder issue after being absent in the final two regular-season games. The ruling comes as no surprise as the lead back was a DNP in all three practices this week. It’s unclear when the second-year back will return if the Chiefs can advance in the postseason. Backup running back Darrel Williams is in line to get this his third straight start, while Derrick Gore is likely to get some complementary action.

Edwards-Helaire has posted 138 touches for 646 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in ten games this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 12.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, with the total set at 46, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.