Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Shoulder) OUT Saturday Vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out of Saturday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos due to a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

It isn’t much of a surprise after Edwards-Helaire did not participate in practice for three consecutive days, including Thursday. It will be the second game he will miss after sitting out the Week 17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. For Saturday, look for Darrel Williams to get the majority of the workload out of the backfield once again.

It’s unclear whether or not the lead back will return for the playoffs, but swooping in and taking the top seed from the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 would give him an extra week to return to action. It will take a loss by the Titans to the Houston Texans on Sunday, along with a Chiefs win over the Broncos on Saturday, to make it happen.

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 11.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, with a total of 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.