Chiefs Could Release RB Ronald Jones

According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones could be released before the start of the season.
Jones has continued to be underwhelming this offseason with the Chiefs as he has shown how one-dimensional he is as a back. He struggles as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and often missed blocking assignments during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With rookie Isiah Pacheco already making noise and climbing the depth chart, it seems like the Chiefs are comfortable with Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon battling for the backup spot behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the position. Pacheco’s potential and McKinnon’s relevant importance within special teams may be why Jones falls short of making the 53-man roster.
In 2021, Jones attempted 101 rushes for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games with the Bucs.
Kansas City Chiefs AFC West Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the AFC West at +155 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
