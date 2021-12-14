Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones Enters COVID-19 Protocol

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones is the latest in a long line of NFL players to have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol, as the team announced the news on Tuesday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that DL Chris Jones is in the COVID-19 protocol and will not practice. Reid says L'Jarius Sneed is on the way back to KC. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 14, 2021

With the Chiefs playing in the Thursday Night Football game this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s unfortunate timing for Jones as he has just over 48 hours to produce two negative tests if he is vaccinated. If Jones is unvaccinated, he will be required to stay away from the team for ten days, seeing him return just in time for the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two-time Pro Bowler would be a significant loss for Kansas City as he has made 20 tackles, seven sacks, and five pass deflections in 11 starts on the year. If he cannot go, expect more snaps for backup defensive end Mike Danna.

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently three-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, with the total set at 52, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.