Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Forced to Leave vs. Jaguars

It was a scary moment at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster absorbed a scary hit on a crossing route against the Jacksonville Jaguars and had to be helped off the field. The former Pro Bowler is not expected to return.

JuJu Smith-Schuster gets absolutely leveled by a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco and Smith-Shuster is still on the ground. Players from both teams taking a knee around him. This looks serious. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 13, 2022

As usual, Smith-Schuster was heavily involved before departing. The 25-year-old grabbed two of his four targets for 33 yards.

Stay tuned to the Chiefs’ post-game press conference for an injury update on Smith-Schuster.

Even without Smith-Schuster, Patrick Mahomes has a plethora of receiving options available. Nine different pass catchers have been targeted against the Jaguars; however, Kadarius Toney could see the most significant increase in usage. Toney caught both passes thrown his way, including his first career touchdown on Sunday.

The Chiefs took a 13-point lead into halftime against the Jags. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs lined as -16.5 chalk on the live line.