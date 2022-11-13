Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Forced to Leave vs. Jaguars
Grant White
It was a scary moment at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster absorbed a scary hit on a crossing route against the Jacksonville Jaguars and had to be helped off the field. The former Pro Bowler is not expected to return.
JuJu Smith-Schuster gets absolutely leveled by a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco and Smith-Shuster is still on the ground. Players from both teams taking a knee around him. This looks serious.
As usual, Smith-Schuster was heavily involved before departing. The 25-year-old grabbed two of his four targets for 33 yards.
Stay tuned to the Chiefs’ post-game press conference for an injury update on Smith-Schuster.
Even without Smith-Schuster, Patrick Mahomes has a plethora of receiving options available. Nine different pass catchers have been targeted against the Jaguars; however, Kadarius Toney could see the most significant increase in usage. Toney caught both passes thrown his way, including his first career touchdown on Sunday.
The Chiefs took a 13-point lead into halftime against the Jags. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs lined as -16.5 chalk on the live line.
