Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Will Play Sunday vs. Texans

It’s been three weeks since Kadarius Toney last played for the Kansas City Chiefs; however, the second-year wide receiver is expected to return from his hamstring injury Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Toney is officially listed as questionable, but Adam Schefter confirmed he’ll take to the field in Week 15. Further, Mecole Hardman, who continues to resolve a lingering abdominal injury, should return next week versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Texans, per source. The Chiefs also expect WR Mecole Hardman to return off injured reserve from his abdominal injury Saturday vs. Seattle, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022

The Chiefs acquired Toney earlier in the season via trade from the New York Giants. Since then, the former Florida Gator has played three games for his new squad, hauling in six of eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Toney’s return to the gridiron is unlikely to shift the betting line against the lowly Texans. There is no shortage of offensive firepower in the Chiefs’ offense, and Houston has been unable to keep pace with the worst teams in the league.

As such, FanDuel Sportsbook has installed Kansas City as substantive -14.5 chalk for the AFC showdown.