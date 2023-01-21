Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Out Saturday vs. Jaguars

This will be the 10th straight game that Hardman has missed due to the pelvic injury. Hardman wasn’t able to practice this week, making the decision on whether or not to start him an easy one for head coach Andy Reid. Perhaps Hardman could return next week should the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game.
The Chiefs have gone with the quantity-over-quality approach this season after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They have used Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Hardman, but make no mistake, the passing game funnels through tight end Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and are -500 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 52.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
