Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Questionable for AFC Championship Game Sunday

Hardman has missed 10 games with a pelvic injury. The Chiefs would like to have him available for what may be a high-scoring affair Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
Since the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins before the season began, they have relied upon Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Hardman. While none of these receivers is anywhere near as good as Hill, any receiving corps with Travis Kelce lining up at tight end with them can be formidable.
The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites (-112) versus the Bengals on Sunday and are -124 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.