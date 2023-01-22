Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed with High-Ankle Sprain
Grant White
A high-ankle sprain would keep most players out for a few weeks. But not Patrick Mahomes.
Despite the injury, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has committed to suiting up for next week’s AFC Championship game.
Mahomes was taken out in the first half of Saturday’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. Kansas City hung on to win 27-20, thanks to two critical turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Subsequently, the two-time All-Pro was referred for diagnostics. The x-rays came back negative, and although the MRI revealed no structural damage, it did show Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
Nothing more than that was meant as in, No other damage aside from the high ankle sprain, which is a significant enough injury on its own.
Mahomes was less effective than usual against the Jags. He threw for 195 yards on 22-for-30 passing, adding eight yards on five carries. Mahomes’ effectiveness could be a limiting factor in next week’s AFC Championship.
Chad Henne will serve as the backup and come on in relief if Mahomes struggles or isn’t cleared to play.
Kansas City awaits the winner of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are up early in the first quarter. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the matchup.
