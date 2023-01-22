Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Undergoing MRI on Injured Ankle

Although he was able to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still some concerns regarding the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs field general left in the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Jags due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. The Chiefs went on to win that contest 27-20; however, Mahomes was sent for x-rays following the game.

Initial diagnostics came back negative, but the team referred their star player for an MRI to better understand the extent of the injury.

Whatever the outcome, it raises questions regarding Mahomes’ availability for the AFC Championship.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Sunday to gain further clarity on the ankle injury he suffered during Saturday‘a Divisional Playoff win over the Jaguars, per source. Initial X-rays on Mahomes’ ankle were negative. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

Chad Henne came on in relief of Mahomes, completing 5-of-7 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. The 13-year pro led Kansas City on the longest drive in playoff history, engineering a 98-yard march down the field and ending with a Travis Kelce score.

Henne will be tasked with leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl if Mahomes isn’t cleared to play next week.

Of course, the Chiefs await the winner of today’s showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills lined as -5.5 chalk, with the total set at 48.5.