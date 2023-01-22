Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Undergoing MRI on Injured Ankle
Grant White
Although he was able to return against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still some concerns regarding the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.
The Kansas City Chiefs field general left in the first half of Saturday’s matchup against the Jags due to the ailment, only to return later in the contest. The Chiefs went on to win that contest 27-20; however, Mahomes was sent for x-rays following the game.
Initial diagnostics came back negative, but the team referred their star player for an MRI to better understand the extent of the injury.
Whatever the outcome, it raises questions regarding Mahomes’ availability for the AFC Championship.
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Sunday to gain further clarity on the ankle injury he suffered during Saturday‘a Divisional Playoff win over the Jaguars, per source. Initial X-rays on Mahomes’ ankle were negative.
Chad Henne came on in relief of Mahomes, completing 5-of-7 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. The 13-year pro led Kansas City on the longest drive in playoff history, engineering a 98-yard march down the field and ending with a Travis Kelce score.
Henne will be tasked with leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl if Mahomes isn’t cleared to play next week.
Of course, the Chiefs await the winner of today’s showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills lined as -5.5 chalk, with the total set at 48.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.