Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes a 'Full Go' vs. Bengals on Sunday

According to NBC’s McKenzie Nelson, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) would be a “full go” Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This was likely based on how much he had practiced throughout the week. Mahomes looked great in the few snippets of footage we saw from this week of practices. Reid saying Mahomes will be a “full go” instead of saying “he’ll be able to play” are two different things. Over the past few days, the Chiefs have shifted from underdog to favorite across sportsbooks, including at FanDuel.

Mahomes has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for a league-leading 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 48 over at the FanDuel Sportsbook.