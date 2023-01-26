Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (Ankle) Showing Improvement

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not be as limited as initially thought for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice and felt better than expected.

Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Mahomes did not seem bothered by the injury during the team’s session and was jogging without a noticeable limp, which he could not do just four days ago.

The 27-year-old said he hopes to play every offensive snap come Sunday, even if it means fighting through some pain.

“I think it’s just about being a competitor,” said Mahomes. “You want to be out there, especially in these games. All you can do is just mentally prepare yourself and your body throughout the week. And then, like I said, you get to gameday, you just have to focus on the game. That’s what I’ll try to do, is prepare my body the best I can and get to the game and just go out there and play and try and find a way to win.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as -1.0 point home favorites on the spread and -116 on the moneyline.