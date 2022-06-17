Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Confident in Orlando Brown Deal
Paul Connor
Kansas City Chiefs star left tackle Orlando Brown did not attend the club’s mandatory minicamp this week as he aims to secure a long-term extension.
For Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he has no concerns about the team locking up his blindside protector.
“I’m very confident, just because I know Orlando,” said Mahomes. “I was with him yesterday, actually. So I hang out with him a lot. He loves football. He loves the Kansas City Chiefs. He loves being here in this organization. So now it’s just kind of the stuff that’s always tough is the business side of this. All of us want to provide for our families in the long term and next generations. So I know he’s trying to get that all handled.”
Brown, currently on the 2022 franchise tag, started 16 games for the Chiefs last season en route to earning his third consecutive Pro-Bowl selection.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs holding the third-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +950.
