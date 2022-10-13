Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Praises Bills' Josh Allen: 'He Can Really Do It All'
Paul Connor
Week 6’s most anticipated matchup pits Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s epic AFC Divisional Round. Both quarterbacks enter the contest playing some of the best football of their careers, with Mahomes (15) and Allen (14) ranked first and second in touchdown passes.
Mahomes has nothing but respect for his fellow superstar counterpart.
“When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win,” said Mahomes. “You always want to compete. Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback – physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he’s a great dude too.”
After combining for 707 passing yards and seven touchdowns in their last meeting, we’ll see what the two young gunslingers have in store for an encore come Sunday.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as +2.5 home underdogs on the spread and +124 on the moneyline.
