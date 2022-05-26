Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Preaching Collective Effort
Paul Connor
The Kansas City Chiefs sent shockwaves throughout the NFL when they decided to deal superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins after talks about a new contract broke down.
Of course, one player stunned by the move was Kansas City’s all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who knows it is going to take a total team effort to even come close to matching Hill’s elite production.
“The first day [of OTAs], JuJu [Smith-Schuster] had a big day — he got a lot of big catches down the sideline,” Mahomes said. “And then the second day, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] got a big day. And so, I think that’s what you’re going to see from this offense this year, is it’s going to be everybody. It’s not going to be one guy. And, obviously, Travis is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards. But I think the whole receiving room is going to have big days. And I think that’s something we can use to our advantage.”
How the KC offense looks in the post-Hill era will have the attention of many when the regular season kicks off in a little over three months.
